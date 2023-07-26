Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/26/23

After dropping the front end of this quick Subway Series, the Yankees are back in the doldrums. That said, it feels like a bounce-back win tonight would be fitting. A split in this series would leave both sides less than content, continuing to tread water heading toward an uncertain trade deadline. Hopefully, that is what comes to pass, but the Yankees will need more than just a win tonight to improve their position heading into August.

On the site today, start off with Andrew’s review of last night’s AL action, and some more trade deadline coverage, as Sam profiles Jeimer Candelario, one of the more interesting infielders who could be moved by next week. Also, Peter gives us the next entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, and Esteban provides his At-Bat (and Player) of the Week, Billy McKinney.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, SNY

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Does Carlos Rodón get in the win column in this fourth try tonight?

2. Who have you been more (unpleasantly) surprised by this year, the Yankees or Mets?