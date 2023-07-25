VOTE: The Gleyber Torres Question and the Yankees’ 2023 outlook

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After about a month off, SB Nation Reacts is back with some more Yankees fan survey questions. With the MLB Trade Deadline coming up a week from today on August 1st, we’ve been providing quite a bit of coverage on a wide range of potential targets for Brian Cashman and company to improve the ballclub’s chances in 2023.

But with the Yankees nine games behind the AL East-leading Orioles and 2.5 back of the last Wild Card spot, the team would be on the outside of the playoff picture looking in if the season ended today — a situation they haven’t been in since 2016. That was the year they traded Aroldis Chapman, Andrew Miller, and Carlos Beltrán in exchange for a bevy of prospects who they hoped would lead them to fortune in the seasons to come.

One of those Baby Bomber alumni, Gleyber Torres, now finds himself on the other end of the stick, as the Yankees could trade him if they decide that 2023 isn’t their year, or if they simply see an avenue to improve at another position. He has a year and a half of team control remaining, and Malachi laid out the case in a recent article. Of course, as a capable bat at the keystone and one of the few regular contributors, it’d be no easy pill to swallow since Torres could certainly help the team in 2024, too (not to mention a stretch run this year). So should the Yankees pull the plug on Torres, or not yet?

We’re going back-to-back with binary questions this week, so on a somewhat-related note, what is your current outlook for these 2023 Yankees? Even with all the frustrations of the past couple months, they’re still only slightly out of a Wild Card spot and the man who makes the engine go, Aaron Judge, could return from his painful toe injury sooner than one might think. There may be time yet for a rally. Do you think this team will make the playoffs? Or will they be sitting on the sidelines come October for the first time in seven years?

