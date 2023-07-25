Yankees announce 2024 spring training schedule

A few weeks ago, the Yankees revealed their 2024 regular season schedule. They’ll be playing the Astros in Houston on Opening Day, March 28th, before the Yankee Stadium opener on against Toronto on April 5th.

Before all that happens though, they’ll have spring training to get ready for the 2024 campaign. The first game will be in Lakeland at the Tigers’ Joker Marchant complex on Saturday, February 24th, and the home slate at George M. Steinbrenner Field begins with a split-squad game on Sunday, February 25th. Like with the regular season home opener, they’ll face Toronto (albeit while the rest of their team travels to the Phillies’ spring home in Clearwater). The full spring squad will square off in Tampa against the Twins the next day, February 26th.

The home spring finale is another split-squad affair on Saturday, March 23rd, when the team staying in Tampa faces Philadelphia again while their road warriors travel back to Joker Marchant. The exhibition season comes to a close against the Pirates in Bradenton on Sunday, March 24th. Opening Day will be four days later.

You can check out the Yankees’ full spring schedule in the link used in their tweet below.