Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/25/23

They say that we must play the Subway Series with these two disappointing New York teams. So unless the skies really open up — which, hey, there is a chance of rain in the forecast — it will happen. Brace yourselves.

Today on the site, Madison will run through the Rivalry Roundup, Jeff will preview this two-game set against the Mets, and John will remember the Yankees’ efforts on July 25, 1998. Later on, John and Peter will (respectively) discuss Lars Nootbaar and Blake Snell as possible trade targets, and in his return to PSA, Josh will break down why MLB and the Yankees have him less enthusiastic about baseball than he used to be.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, SNY, TBS

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Subway Series prediction time! Do the Yankees take both games, split, or lose ‘em?

2. Will Buck Showalter survive the full year in Queens?