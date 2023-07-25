Yankees prospects: Dominican Summer League teams drop two games

Editor’s note: Due to our respect for Marcus’ personal vacation time, the weekly minor league recap will be a couple days late this week. Look for that on Thursday. In the meantime, we’ll just run through the Rookie ball box scores today with the rest of the Baby Bombers off (as they normally are on Mondays).

Florida Complex League Yankees: Rained out vs. FCL Phillies

Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 1-5 vs. DSL Dodgers Bautista

CF Brando Mayea 0-4

RF Jose Castro 0-2, 2 BB, K, 2 SB

C Josue Gonzalez 0-3, BB, K, pickoff error

DH Santiago Gomez 0-4

SS Luis Suarez 1-3, SB

1B Luis Ogando 2-4, RBI, CS — 1.066 OPS in 25 games

3B Jhon Imbert 0-4, K

LF Andres Lacruz 1-3, K, SB, picked off, outfield assist

2B Jelson Coca 0-2, BB

Jorge Luna 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K (loss)

Orvis Fernandez 3 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, 3 HBP — batter beware

Jose Rodriguez 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 0-6 at DSL Mets Blue

RF Richard Meran 1-4, K, CS (Picked off), fielding error

2B Gabriel Terrero 2-4, K, throwing error — the one multi-hit game in the bunch

C Edgleen Perez 0-4, K

CF Gabriel Lara 0-4, 2 K

LF Ramiro Altagracia 1-4, 2 K

SS Kevin Verde 1-4

1B David Beckles 0-2, BB, K

3B Geyber Blanco 1-3, K

DH Johan Conteras 0-2, BB, K

Chalniel Arias 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 5 K (loss)

Sunayro Martina 3 IP, 1 H, 4 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 5 K, 3 HBP, WP — lil’ wild; leave it to the DSL to have two Yankees minor leaguers in one day who plunked three dudes