Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

It’s been another topsy-turvy week for the Yankees — they opened it with an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Angels as the media was pondering the possibility of Shohei Ohtani to New York trade rumors, single-handedly killing those off themselves, and then ended it by sweeping the lowly Royals in Yankee Stadium. The poor taste in their mouths from the West Coast trip is still far from removed, but perhaps a jolt of life is around the corner for this team after a month-plus of dreadful play.

It’s hard to blame anyone for being mightily conflicted about this club. As we’ve covered for the past few weeks, they appear to be in a no-man’s-land in terms of their trade deadline possibilities, though the outward appearance is that they very much want to be buyers. It’s hard to make heads or tails of them, and it’s even harder to project what there is to talk about this team that hasn’t been covered ad nauseum to this point. So, I leave it to you, the audience — what is it that is burning the biggest hole in your brain about this team? What has you vexed about them, what do you think could happen, and what do you want to hear about? Send in your thoughts for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of July 27th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.