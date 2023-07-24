Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/24/23

The Yankees did what they were supposed to do at last, sweeping the Royals right out of town. They may be one of the worst teams in the last decade of the sport, but considering the way things have gone for New York over the past few weeks a sweep is a sweep. Now they’ll have a day off before welcoming their cross-town companions in the Mets to the Bronx — and that’s a team that can understand a thing or two about disappointing expectations.

It’s a rest day for the Bombers and a chill day for us as well, as we’ll start off with Peter recapping the action around the league from last night. Then Andrés will consider the chances of trading for Nolan Arenado, Jake covers today’s rewind into the 1998 season, Andrew releases the latest episode of the podcast, and I’ll end the day with the weekly mailbag questions request.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. How likely is it that the Yankees string together a hot streak off of this sweep to end July?

2. What’s your current opinion on Luis Severino, is he trending in the right direction or do you need to see more to put any faith in him?