Gleyber Torres leaves Sunday game with hip injury

The vibes have mostly been good for the Yankees this weekend against the lowly Royals, who they beat in the first two games of this series for just their second and third of the second half. They also got two more players back from the injured list earlier on Sunday and carried a 5-3 lead late as they aimed for a sweep that they’d later complete.

Unfortunately, because the 2023 Yankees are snake-bitten in some way, they also had to contend with some bad news. Gleyber Torres has been the hottest hitter in the lineup since the club returned from the All-Star break with a .382/.378/.617 triple slash and is one of the few reliable bats right now. But he hit his head on the infield during a play midgame on Sunday and could be seen rubbing the head and neck area afterward. When Torres’ spot in the batting order came up in the bottom of the seventh with a runner on, manager Aaron Boone pinch-hit Anthony Volpe.

Gleyber bumped his head on this play back in the third inning and was later pulled from the game pic.twitter.com/OnHt6UWo1Z — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 23, 2023

As Michael Kay noted in the clip above, there’s no reason why the Yankees would pinch-hit for Torres in that instance, so an injury seemed apparent.

About 40 minutes after Torres was removed though, the Yankees announced that he departed with “left hip tightness.”

Gleyber Torres left today's game with left hip tightness. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 23, 2023

A hip injury is better than a head injury, but that’s obviously still not great. Hopefully the offday tomorrow helps Torres recover and it won’t linger.

The Yankees can ill-afford to lose a steady contributor like Torres, let alone someone who is their best MLB trade chip should they decide to move in that direction.