New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Luis Severino vs. Jordan Lyles

While it hasn’t always been pretty, the Yankees have bounced back from their road trip struggles with two wins this weekend. Now today, they’ll go for a much needed series sweep in the series finale against the Royals.

Taking the mound today for the Yankees will be Luis Severino. In total, Severino has struggled this season, but is coming off a solid outing. On Monday against the Angels, he battled through six innings, allowing just one run. He still didn’t have his best stuff, but the fact that he managed to work through that hasn’t been something he’s been able to do so far this year.

As for the rest of the lineup, the Yankees will welcome someone back today. Jake Bauers and Greg Allen were activated from the injured list this morning, and Bauers will be thrown right back into the fire. He’s set to play right field and bat leadoff today.

For the Royals, Jordan Lyles will get the start. The Yankees faced off against Lyles several times last year when he was a member of the Orioles. So far this year, Lyles has not been great, but that hasn’t stopped the Yankees’ offense from struggling in other games against meh starters.

We hope you’ll come join us in the game thread for this afternoon’s action!

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, New York

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network (NYY)/Bally Sports KC (KC)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY)/KCSP 610 (KC)

Online stream: MLB.tv

