Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/23/23

The Yankees haven’t exactly looked super impressive in these first two games against the last-place Royals. But they were games they all but needed to win, and they did, giving them a chance to secure a crucial sweep today. Three in a row wouldn’t undo the damage of the previous couple weeks, but it would inch the team just a bit closer to brighter days.

It’ll be a lighter day for everyone on this Sunday morning ahead of the matinee. Peter will run through last night’s American League action, and Estevão profiles John Flaherty as a trade target, with the Cardinals poised to set up shop. And after the finale with the Royals, John will go spin around the week in Yankee social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Short and sweep: do the Yankees finish of the sweep today?

2. Do you think this year’s trade deadline will be particularly active?