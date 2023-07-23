Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Recalling perfection

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! It was an absolutely brutal week for Yankees fans, with the team not winning their first game of the week until Friday night! Fortunately, social media this week gives us a great opportunity to look backwards into one of the greatest days in baseball history and forward into the decades to come. Let’s get started!

David “Perfection” Cone

July 18, 1999, was destined to be one of the greatest days in Yankee history. On that day, the Yankees honored Yogi Berra, the former catcher, coach, manager, World War II vet, and living legend who had been estranged from the team for years but had recently reconciled with George Steinbrenner. In attendance that day was Don Larsen, as the pair re-enacted the organization’s first-ever perfect game — and the only perfect game in World Series history — for the ceremonial first pitch. No matter what happened afterwards, it was a day that kept alive the history of the Yankees organization for new generations of fans.

And then, David Cone added to that history, spinning the third perfect game in franchise history, shutting down the Montreal Expos lineup.

I think it’s telling that, when looking back on the anniversary of that day, Cone focused not on his own achievement, but on the presence of Larsen and Berra on that special occasion.

Still can’t believe this really happened. Thanks for all the well wishes. I sure do miss Don and Yogi but they are in my heart forever. pic.twitter.com/pdN7TtbeNF — David Cone (@dcone36) July 18, 2023

Didi Deeds Foundation Field

Former Yankee shortstop Didi Gregorius and his charity organization, the Didi Deeds Foundation, have been hard at work building a field in Tera Kora. He provided updates on Twitter and Instagram this week.

We getting there!! Didi Deeds Foundation Field pic.twitter.com/yvIFlWm8LO — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) July 20, 2023

An All-Star in Japan

Congratulations to Masahiro Tanaka, who was named to the All-Star Game for his performance in the NPB this season!