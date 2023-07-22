Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/22/23

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: Jose Trevino’s had a tough year, and now its over right before the dog days of summer. Trevino was placed on the 10-day IL with a torn ligament in his right wrist, and the Yankee catcher will need season-ending surgery to fix it. Trevino first suffered the injury in spring training, but at the time felt the pain was manageable and decided to play through it hoping it would heal. It never did, and after the pain continued to worsen the Yankees pulled the plug on their former All-Star.

It’s certainly frustrating to find out after the fact that Trevino has been playing hurt all season, but that’s the nature of the business sometimes — injuries occur that seem minor at the time but only accelerate instead of becoming better. Trevino expects to be ready in time for spring training in 2024.

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: The Yankees have a few scant days to figure out which side of the fence they want to fall towards — being buyers or sellers. They took their first step in the positive direction by breaking their ugly winning streak against the Royals last night, but they have to be contemplating who they would take offers for if they do decide to go towards selling. One of the most contentious names is whether it would be wise to deal Gleyber Torres, but the Yankee front office is in fact considering it. Torres is one of the few bats that has performed this year, making him a key piece to the lineup, but it also means he’s one of the few players who could get a solid return back.

NY Post | Jon Heyman: This is a small bunch of tidbits that Heyman has heard around the league, but of note for the Yankees is that Hal Steinbrenner was in the ear of Brian Cashman right before they made the decision to fire Dillon Lawson midseason. The breaking point for the Yankee owner came when the offense was shut down by old friend Jameson Taillon, in what appears to be a very George Steinbrenner-esque move. Seems he does have his dad’s flair, when it suits him.

MiLB: Ending on a very thoughtful note, the Somerset Patriots have unveiled a logo honoring the Black Yankees that they’ll wear on their uniforms on August 27th. The Black Yankees famously borrowed uniforms from the Yankees, meaning they didn’t have a distinctive logo of their own, so Somerset designed one specifically for them in recognition of their historic impact on the sport.