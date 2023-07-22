Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/22/23

Hey, the Yankees won a baseball game last night! Sure, it was by only one run at home against the second-worst team in the sport and they needed a replay review on the final play to confirm it. But hey, considering how much this team has been losing to inferior opponents in July, I’ll take it. Beggars can’t be choosers. Do it some more, please.

Today on the site, Madison will run through the Rivalry Roundup again, Alex will discuss a crosstown foe, Mark Canha, as a potential trade deadline addition, and Matt will check in on the 1998 Yankees Later on, Andrés will consider Tigers reliever Jason Foley as a potential trade target, and we’ll Noah will recap the upcoming matinee between New York and Kansas City.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Should the Yankees shop for a catcher at the trade deadline or hold with the Kyle Higashioka/Ben Rortvedt combo?

2. Will the Royals make the playoffs within the next five years?