Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/21/23

The Yankees can’t take any opponent for granted these days, and they have another one that could frustrate the fanbase further in front of them. Kansas City is in town for the weekend, and there’s only one team further down in the standings than them in the entire league — it’s been lot and lots of losses all around, and hopefully they’ll keep it up for the next three games because the Yankees need it desperately.

I’ll be starting and ending our pre-game coverage today, leading off with the Rivalry Roundup (featuring the first place Orioles!) and ending with the latest mailbag (the latest request was extremely active, thanks all). In between all of that Matt previews the upcoming Royals pitching matchups, Sam covers the ‘98 Yanks getting back in the win column on this day, Estevão profiles Paul DeJong as a potential trade target, and Noah highlights the process improving for Anthony Volpe even if recent results haven’t gone his way.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. If the Yankees mess around and make it back into the playoff picture, would you start Clarke Schmidt in a playoff series?

2. How long will the Orioles hold onto first place in the division?