Yankees prospects: Spencer Jones homers in back-to-back games

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 11-5 vs. Worcester Red Sox
CF Greg Allen 1-5, HR, 3 RBI, K, CS
RF Everson Pereira 1-4, BB
C Carlos Narvaez 1-4
3B Andrés Chaparro 1-3, BB, K
1B Jake Lamb 0-2, RBI, 2 BB
DH Jamie Westbrook 0-3, RBI
LF Michael Hermosillo 1-4, 2 K
SS Jesús Bastidas 2-4
2B Wilmer Difo 2-4, K
Spencer Tully 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 4 K (loss)
Anthony Misiewicz 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Deivi García 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
D.J. Snelten 0.0, 1 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 0 K — that’s not what you want
Michael Gomez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
That's gone.— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 20, 2023
Rehabbing @Yankees Greg Allen launches a three-run blast 382 ft., 101.7 mph off the bat for SWB's 150th home run of the season! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/SYOcZ8AjrS
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 10-9 at Hartford Yard Goats — scored two to take lead in the ninth, only to give up three and get walked off in the bottom half
SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2B, BB, 2 K, SB
LF Jasson Domínguez 0-5, K
C Austin Wells 0-4, 3 K, throwing error
3B Tyler Hardman 2-4, BB, K, CS
1B T.J. Rumfield 2-4, 2 RBI, throwing error
CF Elijah Dunham 2-5, 3 SB
DH Ben Rice 2-5, 2 RBI, K
2B Mickey Gasper 2-4, RBI, BB
RF Jeisson Rosario 3-5, 2B, K, SB
Blane Abeyta 5.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR
Jesús Liranzo 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HR(blown save)
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (blown save)
Alex Mauricio 0.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR (loss, blown save)
SWEENEY IS SWEET #Yankees No. 5 prospect Trey Sweeney ropes a go-ahead two-run double in the 8th pic.twitter.com/RURu5axvg5— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 20, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-4 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
CF Spencer Jones 1-4, HR, RBI, K — homers on back-to-back days
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, BB, K
DH Agustin Ramirez 1-3, BB
1B Rafael Flores 2-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 K
C Antonio Gomez 0-4, 3 K
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, RBI, K
LF Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB
RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-4
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, K
Brendan Beck 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HR
Shane Gray 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
Jack Neely 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K (win)
Spencer Jones, again!— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 19, 2023
The No. 3 @Yankees prospect goes yard for the second straight day for the @HVRenegades. pic.twitter.com/bqqk3z0tvw
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 8-7 at Clearwater Threshers
SS Jared Serna 1-3, 2 BB, K, CS
3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB
2B Brenny Escanio 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, CS
1B Omar Martinez 1-3, RBI, BB, 2 K, SF
CF Daury Arias 0-3, 2 BB, 3 K
3B Brett Barrera 0-4, RBI, 2 K, SF
LF Christopher Palmer 0-2, RBI, 2 BB
DH Ronny Rojas 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K
RF Felix Negueis 0-3, RBI, BB, K
Justin Lange 3.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 7 K, 2 HR
Matt Keating 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Adam Stone 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 K (loss)
Osiel Rodriguez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 8-2 vs. DSL Mariners (completion of game suspended July 17)
CF Richard Meran 1-5, 2B, RBI, 3 K
2B Gabriel Terrero 1-5, 3B, 2 K
DH Edgleen Perez 1-3, 2 RBI, BB, K, SF
LF Gabriel Lara 1-3, 2 BB, 2 K, SB, CS
RF Ramiro Altagracia 1-3, 2 BB, 2 K, 3 SB
SS Ovandy Frias 0-3, 3 K, SB
C Johan Contreras 0-3, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
3B Kevin Verde 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
1B Adrian Gonzalez 1-3, RBI, BB, K
Chalniel Arias 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K
Richard Jimenez 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K
Keninson Diaz 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Angel Sanchez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
