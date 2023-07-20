Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/20/23

We can’t measure these things exactly, but it certainly feels as though the vibes around the Yankees are as bad as they’ve been in about a decade. The team feels as lifeless as it did during, say, the 2013 season, when they slogged to 85 wins with a moribund offense. That 2013 team at least didn’t really enter the season with big championship aspirations, unlike this club, that had real designs on a title but is now floundering in last place in the AL East. Fun times.

While the Yankees are off today, we’re not off on the site, as we’ve got a loaded day of content to keep you busy. In the morning, I’ll have you up to date on last night’s AL action, John writes the latest entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, and also profiles Tyler O’Neill, an interesting potential trade target. And in the afternoon, Casey wonders about the pickle the Yankees have put themselves in at the deadline, Malachi analyzes The Gleyber Question, Esteban looks at Giancarlo Stanton for his At-bat of the Week, and Andrés profiles Lane Thomas, a Nationals outfielder who could be a trade target this month.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day.

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you could add one player who could plausibly be traded this deadline season to the Yankees roster for the stretch run, who would you pick? (non-Shohei Ohtani division)

2. How will you spend your evening without Yankees baseball?