New York Yankees @ St. Louis Cardinals: Gerrit Cole vs. Jordan Montgomery

We’ve got another rubber match Sunday with the Yankees’ ace on the mound. The Yankees and Cardinals will duke it out this afternoon with the series on the line, with former teammates Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery providing a pretty juicy pitching matchup.

Cole went to the mound last Sunday with a series on the line as well, but got hit around a bit, lasting just 4.2 innings against the Rangers while yielding three runs. The right-hander had been dynamite over his previous four starts, totaling 25.1 innings with a 1.78 ERA and .551 OPS allowed.

Old friend Montgomery opposes Cole, in Montgomery’s second career start against the organization that drafted him in 2014. Montgomery shut the Yankees out over five innings days after being traded for Harrison Bader last August, and on the whole has had success as a member of the Cardinals. He owns a 125 ERA+ over 27 starts with St. Louis, and he’s been on a tear recently. He’s got a 1.74 ERA over his last four starts, to go along with a .566 OPS allowed in that span.

How to watch:

Location: Busch Stadium — St. Louis, MO

First pitch: 2:15 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES Network, FS1

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online Stream: MLB.tv

