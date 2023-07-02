Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Perfection

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! As you may know, Wednesday was a pretty significant day in Yankees history, so not surprisingly, this week’s roundup may as well be called Wednesday’s Social Media Roundup. Let’s get to it!

Anthony Rizzo’s Foundation supports Jackson

As you are probably aware, Anthony Rizzo is a cancer survivor, and his Foundation both raises money for cancer research and supports families fighting the disease. Earlier this week, the Foundation highlighted Jackson, a young Yankee fan who is battling his second diagnosis.

After beating Cancer the first time, Jackson is now battling through his second cancer diagnosis. When @ARizzo44 saw a pic of Jackson undergoing treatments in a custom @Yankees helmet he invited him and his family to a game. We were so excited to fulfill his dream of seeing a… pic.twitter.com/MTcs68AI0e — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) June 26, 2023

Masahiro Tanaka Hangout

Across the Pacific, former Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka grabbed some dinner with his buddies this week. That looks delicious.

Perfection in Oakland

Hmm, David Cones tweeting at David Wells, asking him if he’s got his eyes on the Yankee game. What could have caught the attention of these two pitchers specifically, who have cemented themselves into the annals of baseball history by doing the near-impossible: throwing a perfect game.

Yea, that would do it.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, on Wednesday evening in Oakland, in the wee hours of the morning on the East Coast, Domingo Germán achieved baseball immortality and spun the 24th perfect game in baseball history. Not surprisingly, this event dominated everybody’s social media that night.

@Domingo_German4 Congratulations Domingo! A truly fantastic effort. Your game is now part of forever. Oh and can I have your autograph? — David Cone (@dcone36) June 29, 2023

Germán’s teammates also took some time out to celebrate the accomplishment personally on their Instagrams and Twitters.

Even Rookie, the batdog for the Trenton Thunder, shouted out his former teammate...in the process revealing that the right-hander is most certainly not a dog person.