Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/2/23

Last Sunday, the Yankees had their ace on the mound with a chance to win a series. Today, they again have a chance to pull out a big series win, again with Gerrit Cole taking the ball. The team managed to pull out a split in yesterday’s doubleheader, and if Cole can lead them today, they’ll have a nice streak of four straight series wins to show for it.

Ahead of today’s matinee, I’ll have the Rivalry Roundup for you in the morning, while Malachi will profile the Nationals as a potential trade partner, with Washington one of the few teams in baseball that’s clearly entirely out of it. Also, Kevin brings the latest entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, Noah analyzes Anthony Rizzo’s recent positive signs, and John spins around Yankees social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Midwest

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Questions/Prompts:

1. Does Gerrit Cole lead the Yankees to a fourth-straight series victory today?

2. Which disappointing NL team (think: these Cardinals, Mets, Padres) is most likely to rally and make the playoffs?