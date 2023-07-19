New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Angels: Carlos Rodón vs. Chase Silseth

The West Coast has not been kind to the Yankees, delivering two series losses to open up the second half. The latter of those wraps up tonight, and they can still avoid a total failure if they can prevent the sweep from happening. It’s a tall order with how they’ve performed of late, but perhaps their big offseason signing has something to say about it.

Carlos Rodón opened up this road trip in Colorado, looking to extend his endurance after an efficient 5.1 inning season debut before the All-Star break. He didn’t look nearly as sharp in that outing, going five innings and allowing four runs on four hits, though he did get six batters to whiff. Rodón rounding into form quickly would be one of the most crucial boosts the Yankees could get in the next few weeks, so let’s see what he’s got in start three.

Opposing him will be Chase Silseth, who’s been mostly used as a reliever this year. Silseth does have experience starting last season and he’s made one start back in May, so this is more of a spot starter situation rather than an opener. Still, he’s only thrown 15.2 innings overall and he lasted 3.1 innings in his lone start, so expect the Angels’ bullpen to be very active in this one.

Of note in the lineup that’ll be facing Silseth and company, Anthony Rizzo is getting the night off and Giancarlo Stanton slides back into the DH. That opens up a spot in the six hole for ... Franchy Cordero. Yeah, that’s where we’re at in terms of the offense these days.

How to watch

Location: Angel Stadium — Anaheim, CA

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video – NYY / Bally Sports West – LAA

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 / KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

