Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/19/23

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: If the Yankees are going to make any sort of run over the rest of this season, there are a number of holes that they need to fill. Here is a condensed look at what may be ahead for them in the coming weeks, from the potential targets to the trade chips that the Yankees have.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: On the other hand, it’s possible the Yankees simply have too many holes to fill and still be competitive at this point.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Tuesday marked exactly 24 years since David Cone threw a perfect game against the Expos at Yankee Stadium in 1999. Beyond just the historic nature of that, it was also notable for who was in attendance. The game happened on Yogi Berra Day at the stadium, as the Yankees welcomed the legend back after resolving his feud with then-owner George Steinbrenner. Berra and Don Larsen — for whom Berra caught a perfect game in the 1956 World Series — were in attendance and combined for the first pitch. Here’s an oral history of the historic game, featuring looks back from Cone, many of the other Yankees on the field that day, and several others involved in that day.

NorthJersey.com | Pete Caldera: With Josh Donaldson out for a while, possibly even the rest of the season, we’re likely to see a lot more Oswald Peraza in the coming months. With this opportunity, Peraza has a chance to well and truly lock down a role on the Yankees for this year and the years to come. He got off to a nice start when he reached base five times on Monday against the Angels; more on that later from Andrés.