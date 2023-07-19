Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Orioles and Blue Jays both get crushed

Tuesday was yet another down night for the Yankees. They mustered just one run on two hits as they were held in check by the Angels. That’s doomed them to another series loss on the west coast.

While things weren’t great on that front, were any teams able to do them a solid and beat some of their AL rivals?

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39) 10, Baltimore Orioles (57-37) 3

A five-run second inning got the Dodgers off to a good start as they eventually cracked double digits in a win in Baltimore.

A three-run Jason Heyward home run got LA off to a great start as they would crush Orioles’ starter Tyler Wells. He would exit after allowing that five spot in the second, having given up six hits and two walks.

The Orioles’ bullpen kept the Dodgers from adding to that lead for a while, somewhat keeping Baltimore in the game, with the score 5-1 after six innings. However, their offense couldn’t do much against LA pitching. Michael Grove put in five solid frames. Shortly after that, the Dodgers’ added five more runs total across the seventh and eighth innings as they put away Baltimore.

San Diego Padres (45-50) 9, Toronto Blue Jays (53-42) 1

Alek Manaoh’s first start since his minor league sabbatical was pretty solid. His second...was not. The Padres got him for four runs in three innings as Manaoh allowed three hits and walked five. A Juan Soto homer in the first led the way as San Diego took down the Blue Jays.

Even after Manaoh left, the Padres’ offense kept things going against Toronto pitching. Soto led the way with three RBI, while Manny Machado, Gary Sánchez, and Trent Grisham also recorded home runs of their own.

On the mound for San Diego was Joe Musgrove, who had a good day of his own. After allowing a run in the first, he buckled down and ended up going six innings, giving up just that single run, while striking out seven.

Texas Rangers (57-39) 5, Tampa Bay Rays (60-38) 3

The Rays made things a bit close in the late innings, but a big game from Marcus Semien helped the Rangers beat Tampa Bay.

Semien got the scoring started with a third inning solo homer, and had three hits on the day. Meanwhile, Nathan Eovaldi allowed just two hits and no runs in his six innings.

Going into the bottom of the seventh, Texas led just 2-1. They then put up three runs in the seventh on a three-run Corey Seager homer. Those runs ended up being quite important. Homers by Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe got Tampa Bay back within striking distance in the top of the eighth. The Rangers settled down after that though, with Will Smith throwing a drama-free ninth inning.

Colorado Rockies (37-58) 4, Houston Astros (52-43) 3

Ezequiel Tovar’s fourth inning RBI triple ended up being the difference as the Rockies held off the Astros.

The game started off hot, as the Astros scored three runs in the top of the first, only for Colorado to answer right back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Then over the last eight inning, Rockies’ pitching shutout Houston. It wasn’t for complete lack of opportunities, through. The Astros outhit the Rockies, but they went just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 7 runners on base.

Other Games

Oakland Athletics (26-71) 3, Boston Red Sox (51-45) 0

A’s pitching has been notoriously not that great this season, but Luis Medina and company managed to shut out the Red Sox on Tuesday. The game’s only runs all came in the second inning when Ryan Noda and JJ Bleday each homered for Oakland. That being said, the most spectacular thing that happened in this game didn’t count for anything.

Mark Kotsay was ejected after Tony Kemp was ruled out of the baseline on this acrobatic play at the plate pic.twitter.com/43kif0q8kJ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 19, 2023

AL Central Rock Fight

Cleveland Guardians (47-48) 10, Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) 1

Minnesota Twins (49-47) 10, Seattle Mariners (47-47) 3

In their half of the rock fight, the Guardians inched closer with a blowout win over the Pirates. The first four Cleveland hitters all reach base, which Josh Naylor’s three-run homer, which put them up 4-0 before Mitch Keller had even recorded an out. Pittsburgh never got particularly close after that.

However, the Twins gained that ground right back out in Seattle. Edouard Julien and Alex Kirilloff led the way with three-hit games as Minnesota hit double figures, keeping the middling Mariners on the distant outskirts of the Wild Card hunt.