Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/19/23

Tonight marks the end of the Yankees’ season series against the Angels (god let’s hope they don’t get swept in Anaheim), but will it be the last time the Yankees see Shohei Ohtani in 2023? That remains unclear since even though Halos owner Arte Moreno is highly reluctant to part with Ohtani, the team’s struggles might force his hand at the deadline. Ohtani could be on the move to any contender; there’s even a chance that he joins the Yankees, though I’d say that’s extremely slim right now.

Today on the site, Matt will produce the Rivalry Roundup, Jeff check in on Marcus Stroman as a potential trade targets, and Kevin will remember an out-of-character 1998 Yankees series loss to the Blue Jays. Also keep an eye out for Andrés making the case for Oswald Peraza as the interim leadoff hitter, and Peter discussing the concept of Shohei Ohtani as his own behemoth of a trade target.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports West, MLB Network (out-of-network only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where will Shohei Ohtani be playing on August 2nd?

2. What was the weirdest MLB score last night? Check out the contenders because boy were there weird ones!