Yankees prospects: Tampa scores 17; Jasson Domínguez, Spencer Jones homer again

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-3 vs. Worcester Red Sox

CF Greg Allen 1-3, BB, K — first rehab game back with Scranton; the IL’d Jake Bauers also worked out in Scranton though he’s not in games yet

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-1, K

RF Everson Pereira 1-5, 2 K — had a 110.3-mph lineout, even faster than the Chaparro bomb

C Carlos Narvaez 2-4, BB, RBI, K, SB

3B Andrés Chaparro 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, K — 18th homer of 2023 (441 feet)

1B Jake Lamb 1-4

DH Jamie Westbrook 1-2, HR, 2 BB, RBI, K

LF Michael Hermosillo 2-4, 2B

SS Jesús Bastidas 1-4, K, SB

2B Wilmer Difo 0-1, 2 BB, RBI, SF

Jhony Brito 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 8 K, HR (win) — 13 swings and misses, nice little start to stay sharp

Matt Krook 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Aaron McGarity 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR

Zach Greene 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

UNLOADED.



Andrés Chaparro goes deep 441 ft., 106.7 mph off the bat for his 18th homer of the season! #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/kIj9DSZBT3 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 18, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 5-7 at Hartford Yard Goats

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 3B, 3 RBI, K

CF Jasson Domínguez 2-5, HR, RBI, K — really on a heater now, 12th dinger and fourth multi-hit game in a row

C Austin Wells 1-5

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-2, 3 BB, 2 K

LF Elijah Dunham 0-3, BB, K, HBP

3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 K, 2 fielding errors

RF Aaron Palensky 0-3, BB, 2 K

DH Josh Breaux 0-4, K

2B Max Burt 0-2, BB, RBI, 2 K, SB, HBP

Matt Sauer 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 5 K (loss)

Josh Maciejewski 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, 2 WP

Blas Castano 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, HR, 2 WP, balk — messy box score

Lisandro Santos 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR

JASSON DOMINGUEZ CANNOT BE STOPPED



The #Yankees top prospect lifts off for his 12th homer of the year, a game tying solo blast pic.twitter.com/l7lHaCNwvP — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 19, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 4-7 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones

CF Spencer Jones 2-4, HR, RBI, K — led off game with 11 homer of 2023

2B Benjamin Cowles 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB

C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 2 K, passed ball, throwing error, and catcher’s interference — that’s a bad triple play!

DH Rafael Flores 0-4, 2 K

LF Christopher Familia 1-3, BB, K

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 3B, K

1B Spencer Henson 1-4, RBI, K

RF Grant Richardson 1-4, 3B, RBI, K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-4

Tyrone Yulie 5 IP, 6 H, 7 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 2 HR, HBP (loss)

Joel Valdez 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Harrison Cohen 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP, pitch timer violation

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 17-11 at Clearwater Threshers — and you thought the MLB scores on Tuesday were weird

SS Jared Serna 2-5, HR, BB, 3 RBI, K — 18th homer in 79 games (402 feet this time)

3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-6, 2 RBI, K

2B Brenny Escanio 3-3, 2 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBI — perfect day at the plate, two-run double capped eight-run sixth for Tampa

C Omar Martinez 2-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 errors (throwing, fielding) — go-ahead 404-foot, 103.7-mph grand slam in the eighth after bullpen coughed up five in the seventh

CF Daury Arias 1-4, BB, 2 RBI

DH Brett Barrera 2-5, 2 K, SB

LF Jake Palmer 0-4, BB, RBI, batter timer violation

1B Beau Brewer 1-4, BB, RBI

RF Felix Negueis 0-4, BB, RBI, K, fielding error

Sean Hermann 2.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, HBP, WP, balk

Yorlin Calderon 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP, pitch timer violation

Alex Bustamente 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, HBP

Geoffrey Gilbert 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K

Cole Ayers 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win) — outlasted the rest!

Montana Semmel 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP — five plunkings on the day for Tampa

Jared Serna hits a 3-run HR in the 9th, his 18th of the season and 3rd in 4 games, giving the Tarpons a commanding lead.



17-11 Tampa pic.twitter.com/oo8lhc7ebS — John Brophy (@jbrophybaseball) July 19, 2023

Florida Complex League Yankees: Postponed at FCL Blue Jays (wet grounds)

Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 6-12 vs. DSL Colorado

CF Brando Mayea 0-3, BB, outfield assist

RF Jose Castro 1-4, HR, 4 RBI, K — grand slam in the seventh

SS Luis Suarez 0-4, K

DH Josue Gonzalez 1-4, K

C Edison Vivas 1-4, K

1B Luis Ogando 1-3, 2B, K, SB, HBP

3B Anthony Pena 1-4, K, fielding error

2B Luis Escudero 2-4, RBI, fielding error

LF Joshua Leito 0-2, K, GIDP

LF Darwin Castillo 1-2

Jerson Alejandro 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HR, WP (loss)

Orvis Fernandez 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HBP, WP, balk

Jose Rodriguez 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Ernesto Disla 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, WP

Domingo Feliz 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K — ace of the day!

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 1-2 at DSL Arizona Black

DH Gabriel Terrero 0-4, K

CF Gabriel Lara 1-4

C Edgleen Perez 0-2, 2 BB, K, throwing error

RF Ramiro Altagracia 0-4, 2 K, GIDO

3B Kevin Verde 0-2, 2 BB

1B David Beckles 1-3, BB, K

2B Abrahan Ramirez 1-3, RBI, SF, SB

LF Luis Puello 0-3, 2 K

SS Rafael Martinez 1-3 — only four hits for Bombers

Michell Chirinos 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K

Sunayro Martina 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, HBP, WP, balk (loss) — Arizona only had three hits but won anyway

Rafelin Nivar 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP