Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/18/23

Stop me if you heard this recently, but the Yankees blew a winnable game last night. Yesterday’s coin flip revolved around the presumptive MVP Shohei Ohtani stepping up to the plate late with a chance to tie the game with one swing. Swing he did, and the game indeed got tied — and once we reached that point, it’s fair if you assumed where it would go next. The Yankees held out until extra innings, but they couldn’t last.

It’s going to be another late night on the West Coast, so while we’re waiting around we’ve got plenty to go over. Jake covers what went down around the league before the Yankees fell, and Marcus has the weekly minor league review. Relievers are the name of the game today for trade targets, as Malachi dives into Scott Barlow’s case and Kunj makes his yearly plea for David Robertson to return (the case is only getting stronger). Kevin covers a beatdown in the Yankees’ favor in the 1998 diary, and Marcus returns to go deep on Dillon Lawson’s exit and his impact on the minor league hitting development system.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports West

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Questions/Prompts:

1. So where’s rock bottom currently?

2. Are you on board the D-Rob return train?