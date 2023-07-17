Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees met their All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole on his way back from the All-Star Game in Seattle halfway with the opening to their second half, starting a road trip in Colorado. Despite the offense showing up in two of the games and the starting pitching doing very well as well, the Yankees dropped this series thanks to a lackluster performance all around in the opener and the bullpen hitting a rough stretch in the finale.

Time continues to burn on the trade front, but we’re still nowhere closer to having an answer on what the Yankees can do to turn their season around. It’s going to take a major adjustment to comfortably say they can hang with the best of the best this year, but it’s hard to say that they should fold on the season either. What’s the eventual path that the Yankees are going to be forced to take? Do they have enough prospect talent to get the pieces needed for a turnaround? When will we start to see more teams commit to being sellers at this deadline? If you’ve got questions like this, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of July 20th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.