Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/17/23

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk and Nick Deeds: Regardless of how competitive the Yankees truly are, trade deadline rumor season rumbles on, and the latest player to be connected to the Bomber is an old nemesis who they just saw: Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk. The righty hitter has 18 homers in 66 career games against the Yankees and boasts an .865 career OPS in the Bronx, and his numbers this season aren’t shabby either (112 wRC+ in 55 games). He turns 32 in August and has no long-term ties, as his extension expires this year.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: I would recommend only clicking this if you want to get angry, but it’s the usual check-in with the Yankees after a miserable loss. There’s Aaron Boone being defiant about the caliber of his opponent (and his team for that matter), the Yankees muttering about how they have to shrug off the tough defeat and that it’s “just baseball,” yada yada. Anthony Rizzo seems to think that the Yankees are closer to even second place than they actually are (eight behind Baltimore). Very cool stuff.

ESPN: In case you missed yesterday’s news at PSA, the Yankees had a shake-up in the infield. Josh Donaldson got hurt during Saturday night’s game and went on the IL with a calf strain. In his place, the Yankees recalled top infield prospect Oswald Peraza, who was still en route at the time Aaron Boone set his starting lineup on Sunday, but who the skipper expects to use fairly regularly going forward.

MLB Trade Rumors | Nick Deeds: One of the Yankees’ depth pieces in the bullpen might be leaving the system. Matt Bowman was a reliever with the Cardinals and Reds before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020, and after rehabbing with the Yankees last year, he recorded a 3.29 ERA and 22-percent strikeout rate in 38.1 innings in the bullpen for Triple-A Scranton this year. He had an opt-out in his deal though, and he’s exercising it, so the Yankees have until Wednesday morning to decide if they want to to add him to the MLB bullpen or let him become a free agent.