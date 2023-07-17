Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/17/23

It’s the first full week of the second half, and the vibes are the same as the first half. The Yankees had every chance to open things up with a solid road series victory, and instead suffered one of their more devastating regular season defeats of recent vintage. There’s no rest for the weary, though, as they had to pack up their things last night and move west, from Denver to Anaheim, as they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Angels tonight.

We soldier on on the site today, starting with Andrew’s run down on the rest of the AL action from yesterday. Later, Peter will preview the three-game set with the Angels, and Sam will write the next entry in the 1998 Yankees diary. And in the afternoon, John looks at the possibility of re-acquiring old friend Jordan Montgomery via trade.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports West

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Questions/Prompts:

1. What are the odds the Yankees sell at the trade deadline?

2. What are the odds the Angels trade Shohei Ohtani at the deadline?