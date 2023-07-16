Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez continues hot start to second half

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 10-2 at Norfolk Tides

CF Estevan Florial 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 K, SF

SS Oswald Peraza 1-5, 2B, 2 K, fielding error — ringing double, perhaps facing an injury-fueled call-up?

RF Everson Pereira 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K — 104.9 mph on double

C Ben Rortvedt 1-5, RBI, 3 K — one of only two Scranton players who failed to double

DH Andrés Chaparro 3-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K — triple shy of the cycle, long homer

1B Jake Lamb 1-4, 2B, BB, K

3B Jamie Westbrook 2-3, 2B, BB, RBI, K

LF Michael Hermosillo 1-4, 2B, RBI, HBP

2B Wilmer Difo 1-3, BB

Clayton Beeter 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K — 16 whiffs on 40 swings (76 pitches total)

Deivi García 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K (win)

D.J. Snelten 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, 2 WP

Matt Bowman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-3 at Binghamton Rumble Ponies

SS Trey Sweeney 0-4

LF Jasson Domínguez 2-3, HR, BB, RBI — back-to-back multi-hit games to begin the second half, good start

C Austin Wells 1-4, K

1B T.J. Rumfield 2-4, 2B

DH Tyler Hardman 0-4, 4 K — it’s not what you want

CF Elijah Dunham 1-4, outfield assist

RF Aaron Palensky 0-4, 3 K

3B Eric Wagaman 0-4, 2 K

2B Matt Pita 0-2, HBP

Yoendrys Gómez 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K

Ryan Anderson 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Edgar Barclay 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 6 K, balk, picked off a runner on first (lost) — immaculate inning in the fifth

THE MARTIAN IS ON FIRE



Jasson Dominguez clubs a game-tying solo blast in the 5th for his 11th homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/CrdY9iuF5M — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 15, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 5-4 vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods

CF Spencer Jones 2-5, RBI, K

2B Benjamin Cowles 2-4, BB, RBI, K

DH Agustin Ramirez 3-5, 2B, K — 1.166 OPS in 11 games since promotion

LF Christopher Familia 1-4, K

1B Spencer Henson 2-4, K, throwing error

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, RBI

C Antonio Gomez 1-3, BB

RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, K, SB, outfield assist

RF Grant Richardson 0-0

3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-4, 2 K

Drew Thorpe 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 10 K, 2 HR, balk (win) — not as clean as most recent starts but still fanned 10

Bailey Dees 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K — nasty K

Jack Neely 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR (save)

Yankees No. 6 Prospect Drew Thorpe has 10 Ks Tonight pic.twitter.com/8FDkE2oJig — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 16, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-4 (10) vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers

SS Jared Serna 2-5, HR, 3 RBI — 17th homer in 77 games; two of Tampa’s only five hits

3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-5, 2 K, fielding error

DH Ben Rice 0-3, BB, 2 K

C Omar Martinez 0-4

CF Daury Arias 1-3, BB

2B Brenny Escanio 0-4, fielding error

LF Jake Palmer 0-3, HBP

1B Beau Brewer 1-4, 2B

RF Felix Negueis 0-4, K — 400-foot fly out, rough

Brock Selvidge 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 7 K

Geoffrey Gilbert 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 0 K, 2 WP, pitch timer violation

Adam Stone 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Matt Keating 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, WP (loss) — missed catch error, threw game-tying wild pitch in ninth, and walk-off single in tenth; in short, a rough day

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before… Jared Serna leaves the yard!!



His 3-run blast puts the Tarpons ahead on Latin Heritage Night!



He leads the entire league with 17 HR and 61 RBIs! — Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) July 15, 2023

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 12-3 at FCL Phillies

DH Keiner Delgado 2-3, HR, BB, 5 RBI, 2 SB, HBP, picked off — three-run bomb in the sixth gave Yanks an 8-1 lead

SS Roderick Arias 2-3, 3B, 2 BB, 3 RBI, 2 K, 2 SB, fielding error — a day of contrasts

3B Hans Montero 0-5, 2 K

2B Enmanuel Tejeda 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI, SB, HBP — OPS now over 1.000 in 26 games

RF Willy Montero 1-5, RBI, K

CF John Cruz 0-5, 2 K

LF Joel Mendez 1-4, BB, 3 K

C Manuel Palencia 1-3, BB, K

C Juan Sanchez 0-1, K

1B Enger Castellano 2-4, K

Ryan Harvey 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, pickoff error

Nolberto Henriquez 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Allen Facundo 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 K (win) — pitched the worst, got the win; what a stat!

Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K, HBP, WP

Montana Semmel 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP

Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 5-6 at DSL Brewers 1

CF Brando Mayea 0-4, BB, K

RF Jose Castro 2-5, RBI, K

DH Josue Gonzalez 1-2, K

PH-DH Anthony Pena 1-2, HR, RBI, HBP

3B Santiago Gomez 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, GIDP

SS Luis Suarez 0-3, BB, 3 K, 2 SB

1B Jhon Imbert 1-4, K, 3 SB — running wild!

C Edison Vivas 2-4, RBI, K, SB, passed ball

2B Jelson Coca 1-4, 2B, RBI

LF Joshua Leito 0-4, K, fielding error

Christian Zazueta 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, WP — Zazu deserved a better fate

Stanly Alcantara 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Yordanny Sosa 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HBP (loss)

Pedro Rodriguez 0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, WP — uncorked walk-off wild pitch that scored both tying and winning runs, oof

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 4-8 vs. DSL Colorado

3B Gabriel Terrero 1-4, K, CS, throwing error

CF Gabriel Lara 0-2, 2 BB, K, 2 SB

LF Ramiro Altagracia 2-4, HR, RBI, K — fourth dinger in 23 games

C Johan Contreras 0-3, BB, K, passed ball

DH David Beckles 1-3, BB

2B Geyber Blanco 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

RF Luis Puello 0-4

SS Rafael Martinez 1-3, 2B, RBI, SF, CS

1B Johan Ferreira 0-3, BB, 3 K

Alejandro Gomez 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, WP (loss)

Daniel Guerrero 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 3 K

Dari Brito 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, WP, balk

Keninson Diaz 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K