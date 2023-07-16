Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/16/23

We roll on from Coors Field, where the Yankees looked much sharper last night after a dud of a second-half opener on Friday. They remembered to score more after the first inning. How wise! Let’s do more of that, shall we?

Today on the site, Matt will run through the Rivalry Roundup, Peter will preview Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez as a possible trade target, and Kevin will recap when the 1998 Yankees actually played down to an opponent for a change. Later on, Matt will delve even further into the past to see what the eventual World Series champion 1923 Yankees were up to 100 years ago in July, and John will provide a postgame Social Media Spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, ATT SportsNet-RM

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

Questions/Prompts:

1. Grade your confidence level in a DJ LeMahieu second-half rebound.

2. When is the next year that the Rockies make the postseason?