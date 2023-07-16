Yankees Social Media Spotlight: All-Star Break Edition

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! The All-Star Break is a time to celebrate the league’s stars, to look forward to the future with the MLB Draft, and to just generally refresh and prepare for the second half of the same. Just because the league was in slow period, though, doesn’t mean that all was quiet in the Yankees Universe this week. Let’s get started!

Hey now, you’re an All-Star

Two Yankees were named to the American League All-Star team this year: outfielder and captain Aaron Judge, and staff ace Gerrit Cole. While Aaron Judge opted not to journey to Seattle in order to focus on rehabbing from his toe injury, Cole turned it into a family event that culminated in his first All-Star start.

..the trip to Seattle. I plan to take this time to heal and rehab so I can get back on the field for my team and all of you. Again, I can’t thank the fans of MLB enough- you are all a huge part of what makes this game so great, and I cannot wait to get back out there. pic.twitter.com/VXbUdR2v0H — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) July 9, 2023

FUTURE!!!!!!

A pair of Yankees prospects, Clayton Beeter and Spencer Jones, also made the trip to Seattle, playing in the annual Futures Game. While Jones didn’t post on social media about it — he doesn’t exactly post a ton — Beeter made sure to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hopefully both of them will be making MLB All-Star teams soon.

Ashley Rodón is one of us

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón may have made just his second start in pinstripes this week, but his wife Ashley has already demonstrated ace-level social media skills. To start off the week, she took to Twitter to complain about a poor strike zone while Ian Hamilton was on the mound against the Cubs.

Then, right before the first day of the annual amateur draft, she posted a video from when Carlos was drafted in which he was ... singing karaoke. Rather prophetically, his first song was “New York, New York.”

I will never stop posting this on draft night Makes me laugh every time… pic.twitter.com/Xj89Lm4R9G — Ashley Rodón (@AshleyRodon) July 10, 2023

And last, but certainly not least, when the Yankees’ announced the God-awful advertising patch on their uniform, Ashley asked a very poignant question.

Soooo about the beards… jkjk https://t.co/NZsYCTZElh — Ashley Rodón (@AshleyRodon) July 12, 2023

She’s certainly not wrong.

Luis Gil on the mend

Yankee starter Luis Gil has continued making strides in his comeback from Tommy John surgery. Earlier this week, he graduated from bullpen sessions to live batting practice.

The Yankees’ Mt. Rushmore

The YES Network had some fun, asking the members of the Yankees who they would place on their baseball Mt. Rushmore. While former Yankees — and one current member of the squad — dominate the list, the players hold many guys from throughout the league in high esteem. Just be thankful that they’re not asking IKF to make the statue, because he listed eight guys!

Also, shoutout to former PSA writer and current YES Network guru Joe LoGrippo, who worked on this particular tweet/TikTok.