New York Yankees @ Colorado Rockies: Clarke Schmidt vs. Connor Seabold

Yesterday was a notable game for the Yankees, as not only was it the first game of the second half, it was the first under new hitting coach Sean Casey. However after a very promising start in the first, the end result was awfully familiar to most Yankees games before the All-Star break. Now, the Yankees will need a win to avoid a series loss to the Rockies.

As they look to bounce back today, the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the mound. After a poor start to the season, Schmidt has been pretty good since mid-May onward, putting up a 2.81 ERA in his last 10 games prior to the break — the last of which was actually a bullpen appearance in that last game against the Cubs.

Having provided pretty much the only offense yesterday, Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton are back in the one and two spots in the lineup. Billy McKinney replacing Isiah Kiner-Falefa is the only change in personnel from Friday’s game.

Connor Seabold is set to get the start for the Rockies. He has not been very good so far this year by any measure (6.65 ERA, 5.96 FIP, 1.51 WHIP in 70.1 innings), but as we saw yesterday, that doesn’t mean you can’t hold this meager Yankees offense in check.

How to watch

Location: Coors Field — Denver, CO

First pitch: 8:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network – NYY / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain - COL

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 — NYY / KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM , KNRV 1150 — COL

Online stream: MLB.tv

