Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/15/23

The second half did not get started the way that the Yankees were hoping for. Well, they did for an inning — Giancarlo Stanton opened yesterday’s game with a blast to put them briefly ahead — but after that everything slid away again. The series opening loss to the Rockies was compounded by the rest of the AL East succeeding again, including the sneakily hot Red Sox who moved into a tie with the Yanks for fourth place. Folks, it’s not looking good right now.

Jake has a recap of exactly how those poor results for the Yankees came in with the rivalry roundup to start the day, and then Malachi will follow him up with a trade target that he’s quite familiar with: Lucas Giolito. Matt covers the daily 1998 rewind that features a gem from Hideki Irabu and Noah examines the lack of a vertical pitch in Luis Severino’s arsenal to complete our chill Saturday before gametime.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies

Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, ATT SportsNet-RM

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

Questions/Prompts:

1. How long will the Yankees stay in the cellar of the AL East?

2. In light of Giolito being in trade rumors, would you redo the 2016 deal sending Andrew Miller to Cleveland and take Washington’s offer instead? You’d have Giolito but would’ve had to deal with his very rough first full year, and wouldn’t have gotten James Paxton or Clint Frazier.