Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/14/23

Steel yourselves, as the second half of the 2023 Yankees’ season is about to begin. To start off the midsummer push, we at least have a somewhat interesting clash against the Rockies. The Rox themselves aren’t a particularly compelling club, but there’s a novelty to the matchup, with the two sides rarely facing off, and with New York not having traveled to Colorado since June 2016.

Ahead of the three-game set out in Denver, check out Casey’s series preview. Also, see Sam’s entry in the 1998 Yankees diary today, John’s analysis of a prominent potential trade target, Cody Bellinger, as well as Madison’s mailbag later in the afternoon.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Colorado Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, ATT SportsNet-RM

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many major trades will the Yankees make this deadline season?

2. What’s the best movie you’ve seen this summer?