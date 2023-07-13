Major League Baseball has released its 2024 schedule. As was the case with the new, more-balanced slate in 2023, the Yankees will play all 29 other teams and visit ballparks that they haven’t seen in a few years while also not facing divisional opponents as often as they did in 2022 and years prior. The 19-game rumbles with the Red Sox are a thing of the past.

After MLB opens 2024 on March 20-21 with a pair of Dodgers/Padres games in South Korea (a first for the league), the Yankees will start off their season in about as unfriendly territory as they’ll find. Their Opening Day will be on March 28th in Houston, featuring a four-game series against the Astros. We would say “Get excited for that,” but the best we can advise is bringing a vomit bag because those games are never exactly a grand ol’ time.

A rare three-game set in Phoenix against the Diamondbacks follows the Houston series, and the Blue Jays will visit Yankee Stadium from April 5-7. (Toronto actually won’t be home until April 8th, so they’ll be on a long road trip to begin 2024.) So if you’re looking to partake in the home opener fanfare in the Bronx, make sure to mark that date on your calendar.

Back on the unusual road trip front, the Yankees will also visit Wrigley Field in Chicago as well as San Diego, San Francisco, and Milwaukee, as well as interleague action in Philadelphia and Washington, DC. The Subway Series against the Mets will be from June 25-26 at Citi Field and July 23-24 at Yankee Stadium. The Dodgers will also be making an elusive trip to the Bronx from June 7-9, their first visit since 2013.

The All-Star break will be from July 15-18, and the 2024 Midsummer Classic will be at Globe Life Field in Arlington, which the Rangers opened in 2020. The Yankees will end the season with a six-game homestand against the Orioles and Pirates from September 24-29.

Check out the Yankees’ release video and the full 2024 schedule in the tweet below. If you prefer a single image, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News has you covered.