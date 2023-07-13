Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/13/23

One more sleep until the Yankees return. Enjoy the calm before the storm now because we’ll have baseball every single day — whether it’s the Yankees or not — from tomorrow until the end of the regular season. Will the Yankees still be standing by then? At the moment, the answer would be “No,” but they still have another few months to rewrite the script on this bumpy campaign.

It’s a quiet day for us on the site too as we take a breath before the second half begins. There’s no minors recap either, since all the affiliates are off (even Rookie ball). But keep an eye out for Jeff dreaming on Juan Soto as a trade target should the Padres continue to lag, John on the 1998 Yankees, and Andrés on a somewhat-disappointing first half of 2023 for Jasson Domínguez.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. What was your favorite moment from the All-Star break?

2. When was the last time you watched the ESPYs?