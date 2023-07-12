Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/12/23

The streak is dead, long live the streak. The National League got their first win in the All-Star Game since 2012 last night, ending a 10-game streak from the American League (there was no game in 2020). From a Yankees perspective, Gerrit Cole tossed a 1-2-3 inning, albeit one with plenty of hard contact that was played perfectly by his defense, so there wasn’t really much else they could do. Shame that, but here’s hoping next year’s squad has more influence from the pinstripes.

While we’ve got this bit of downtime before games start up again, it’s a great time to start looking ahead. Alex has a poll for the overall draft that the Yankees just completed for you all, and Peter has a look at today’s 1998 performance, but after that there’s a healthy dose of trade targets. Esteban takes one more stab at hyping up the Dylan Carlson angle, and Andres follows up later with a brief on the Athletics’ Brent Rooker. In-between the two, Noah has some thoughts on Ron Marinaccio’s recent struggles and how they relate to his usage throughout his career so far.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. When will the trade rumors start to sizzle?

2. Place your bets on what the Yankees’ record will be once Judge returns.