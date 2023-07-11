MLB Draft 2023: Yankees’ picks rounds 16-20

With the All-Star Game just hours away, it’s time to wrap up the 2023 MLB Draft. The Yankees were missing their second and fifth-round picks this year due to the Carlos Rodón signing, but still came away with plenty of interesting talent over the first two days of the draft. Today, we’ve seen rounds 11 through 15 already, and you can see Andrew’s review of the Yankees’ selections here.

Now, we come to the final five rounds of the 20-round process. As a refresher, picks in the final ten rounds do not come attached with specific bonus pool allotments, but if a team signs a player for more than $125,000, the amount by which they exceed that $125K threshold counts against their bonus pool.

We’ll have this post updated each time the Yankees make a pick, so be sure to check back through the afternoon.

Round 16, Pick 492: Andrew Landry, P

Southeastern Louisiana University, 6’1”, 175 lbs.

We’ve reached the point in the draft where many prospects will not have been ranked by most major outlets, and Landry counts among those players. A slightly undersized right-hander, Landry struggled pitching out of the bullpen and rotation for his first couple seasons in the Southland conference. His junior campaign qualified as his breakout season, running a 4.21 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 68.1 innings exclusively as a starter, and if he doesn’t sign, he’ll be transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi. Top Yankees pitching prospect Will Warren calls Southeastern Louisiana University his alma mater, and the club would surely be elated if Landry followed anything close to the same prospect trajectory was Warren.

Round 17, Pick 522: Wilson Rodriguez, OF

Academia Presbiteriana HS (Puerto Rico), 6’1”, 186 lbs.

The Yankees have mostly mined the college ranks for their picks this year, as they didn’t select a high schooler between their first rounder, George Lombard Jr., and their 13th rounder, Josh Tiedemann. Now, they’ve selected four high schoolers in five picks, as they’ve gone with the 18-year-old Rodriguez out of Puerto Rico.

Wilson Rodriguez (23 PR) stays on this and flicks the ball late for a double down the opposite field line. Impressive feel. #PGHS pic.twitter.com/XWPlx1xT0P — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) December 6, 2022

Round 18, Pick 552: Coby Morales, OF

Washington, 6’3”, 235 lbs.

After going on a run of high school players, the Yankees dipped back into the college ranks, this time popping outfielder Coby Morales out of Washington. Morales is a built 6-foot-3, and is coming off an excellent senior season, hitting .332/.432/.548 with 12 dingers in 55 games. That represented a notable jump in power for Morales, so perhaps he was coming into his own and fulfilling his physical promise at the end of his college career. Given his profile, Morales definitely appears to be ticketed for a corner on defense.

Round 19, Pick 582: Cade Austin, P

University of South Carolina, 6’3”, 230 lbs.

The Yankees pop Cade Austin, a collegiate reliever who’s spent three seasons with South Carolina. He’s worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen, with a 3.66 ERA in 83.2 innings. In 2023, Austin ran a 4.55 ERA in 29.2 innings, with an impressive 38 strikeouts to nine walks. He will have the option to sign with the Yankees, or to return to school.

Round 20, Pick 612: TBD