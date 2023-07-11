2023 MLB All-Star Game: Gerrit Cole vs. Zac Gallen

After last night’s fun at the Home Run Derby, it’s time for the main event tonight. This evening in Seattle, the 93rd MLB All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Field.
From a Yankees perspective, things will be a bit bare tonight, with only two Yankees making the AL All-Star team after a disappointing first half. Only one of the two will actually appear in the game, but he’ll have a notable role in the action.
While Aaron Judge quite notably had to pull out of the festivities due to injury, in the end we still got a Yankee in the starting lineup. Gerrit Cole got the nod from Dusty Baker and he will be get the start in an All-Star Game for the first time in his career. Cole finished his first half with a 2.85 ERA and a 3.43 FIP in 117 innings and holds a decent-sized lead in Baseball Reference WAR among pitchers. He’s been among the best pitchers in the game in recent years, and he’ll finally check this achievement off his list tonight.
Opposing him will be the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen. In 19 first half starts, Gallen has a 3.04 ERA and a 3.77 FIP as he’s led Arizona to an impressive finish in the first half. This will not only be his first ASG start, but it’ll be his first All-Star Game in general.
We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for tonight’s action!
How to watch
Location: T-Mobile Park — Seattle, WA
First pitch: 8:00 pm ET
TV broadcast: FOX
Radio broadcast: ESPN Radio
Online stream: MLB.tv
The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):— MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023
Semien 2B
Ohtani DH
Arozarena LF
Seager SS
Díaz 1B
García RF
Hays CF
Jung 3B
Heim C
Cole P
The NL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):— MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023
Acuña Jr. RF
Freeman 1B
Betts CF
Martinez DH
Arenado 3B
Arraez 2B
Murphy C
Carroll LF
Arcia SS
Gallen P
