2023 MLB All-Star Game: Gerrit Cole vs. Zac Gallen

After last night’s fun at the Home Run Derby, it’s time for the main event tonight. This evening in Seattle, the 93rd MLB All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Field.

From a Yankees perspective, things will be a bit bare tonight, with only two Yankees making the AL All-Star team after a disappointing first half. Only one of the two will actually appear in the game, but he’ll have a notable role in the action.

While Aaron Judge quite notably had to pull out of the festivities due to injury, in the end we still got a Yankee in the starting lineup. Gerrit Cole got the nod from Dusty Baker and he will be get the start in an All-Star Game for the first time in his career. Cole finished his first half with a 2.85 ERA and a 3.43 FIP in 117 innings and holds a decent-sized lead in Baseball Reference WAR among pitchers. He’s been among the best pitchers in the game in recent years, and he’ll finally check this achievement off his list tonight.

Opposing him will be the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen. In 19 first half starts, Gallen has a 3.04 ERA and a 3.77 FIP as he’s led Arizona to an impressive finish in the first half. This will not only be his first ASG start, but it’ll be his first All-Star Game in general.

How to watch

Location: T-Mobile Park — Seattle, WA

First pitch: 8:00 pm ET

TV broadcast: FOX

Radio broadcast: ESPN Radio

Online stream: MLB.tv

The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Semien 2B

Ohtani DH

Arozarena LF

Seager SS

Díaz 1B

García RF

Hays CF

Jung 3B

Heim C

