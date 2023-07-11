MLB Draft 2023: Yankees’ picks rounds 11-15

Today will feature not only the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, but also the final rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft. As of Tuesday morning, we have gone 10 rounds deep and the Yankees have added eight likely Baby Bombers to their ranks: first-rounder George Lombard Jr., third-rounder Kyle Carr, fourth-rounder Roc Riggio, sixth-rounder Cade Smith, seventh-rounder Kiko Romero, eighth-rounder Nicholas Judice, ninth-rounder Jared Wegner, and tenth-rounder Brian Hendry.

There are 10 more rounds to go, though! I’ll be updating this article with picks from Rounds 11-15, Jake will do a separate one on Rounds 16-20, and Kunj will put out a final Day 3 grading post after the final name is announced. As a reminder, there are no specific draft slots associated with each of the Day 3 picks, though if a team exceeds $125,000 in its offer, then the overage will count against the total bonus pool.

We’ll update this post with information on the Yankees’ draft picks from rounds 11 through 15 as they are announced. There will be no time between pick announcements on the MLB.com broadcast.

Round 11, Pick 342: Josh Grosz, RHP

East Carolina University, 6’4”, 199 lbs.

MLB Pipeline actually had Grosz ranked No. 230 on their draft board, noting that the 20-year-old has an 82-85 mph that “can be a plus offering at best.” He also has a mid-90s fastball that he’ll alternate as a primary offering, so he might very well end up being a reliever (though Pipeline didn’t rule out an end-of-rotation spot). In 16 starts and 76.1 innings this year for ECU, Grosz had 3.66 ERA, 1.310 WHIP, and over a strikeout per frame. Baseball America had Grosz at No. 427 on their Top 500 Draft Prospects, and they agree that he’ll eventually find a home in the bullpen.

Bonus fun fact: One time Grosz got ejected for “feeding a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to a teammate who had just homered, which an umpire deemed violated the NCAA’s rules against celebratory props,” which is just a helluva quote.

9 pitches, 9 strikes, 2 strikeouts. @joshgrosz2 made that first inning look easy pic.twitter.com/rZRiveAulN — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 12, 2023

Round 12, Pick 372: Brady Rose, LHP

Dallas Baptist University, 6’5”, 220 lbs.

TBD

Round 13, Pick 402: TBD

Round 14, Pick 432: TBD

Round 15, Pick 472: TBD