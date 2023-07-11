Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/11/23

This might be a four-day break for most of MLB, but these couple days on the calendar remain busy for most of us. On top of last night’s Home Run Derby, we had rounds three through ten of the MLB Draft, with the Yankees making six selections yesterday. The Yankees added some interesting talent, including a second baseman with an 80-grade name in Roc Riggio, and a man taller than Aaron Judge in 6-foot-8 pitcher Nicholas Judice.

On the site this morning, check out Marcus’ weekly review of the Yankees’ farm system, as well as Sam’s entry in the 1998 Yankees diary. From there, we’ll have wall-to-wall draft and All-Star Game coverage. All afternoon, we’ll have you up to date on the Yankees’ selections, and in the evening, Matt will have you covered as the AL and NL clash.

MLB All-Star Game:

American League All-Stars vs. National League All-Stars

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many All-Stars will the Yankees have next year?

2. Will you spend this break from the Yankees catching up on anything in particular? TV shows, movies?