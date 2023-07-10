Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have limped their way into the All-Star break, but truth be told they’ve been limping for the better part of a month now. Ever since Aaron Judge went down the team has seemed lifeless on a day-to-day basis, which on the surface makes sense with such a monumental player going down but becomes increasingly infuriating with the amount of underperforming players left on the roster. There have been brief spats of energy, but in general this team looks a lot like where they sit in the standings — barely outside of a playoff spot and in fourth place in the division.

We’ve talked about the various changes that the team could make in the next few weeks with the trade deadline approaching, but it’s becoming clearer and clearer that there’s more than one move that needs to be made to right the ship. The team officially made their first move of the season, but it was a firing rather than a trade, ending hitting coach Dillon Lawson’s tenure with the organization. Will the team respond to the firing of their hitting coach? Does this signal that there’s a hot seat under manager Aaron Boone as well? If you’ve got questions like this, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of July 13th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.