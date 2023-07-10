Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/10/23

New York Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: Aaron Judge tweeted that he won’t be participating in the All-Star festivities in Seattle due to his lingering injury in his big toe. He was voted as the starter in right field for the American League, but he and fellow outfielder/IL member Mike Trout were replaced by Adolis García and Austin Hays. Although the Yankees captain appreciates the fan support, he wants to focus on his rehab to return to the team as soon as possible.

WFAN Sports Radio | Lou DiPietro: The Yankees announced that hitting coach Dillon Lawson was relieved of his duties with the organization. It’s the first time that Brian Cashman has fired a coach in the middle of the season since taking over the team in 1998. The GM also made sure to inform everyone that the coach will be hired from outside the organization, with the goal of getting the new pick on board in time for the start of the second half this weekend in Denver (The Athletic indicated that the team is already considering two finalists). Lawson’s assistants, Brad Wilkerson and Casey Dykes, will stay with the team.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: When the Yankees dealt Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, they didn’t land a big haul, mainly because of Gallo’s performance in pinstripes. However, the player they received has caught the eyes of fans and clearly management. Clayton Beeter is a flame-throwing righty, and with his performances recently (as well as the performances of those already on staff), he could be someone in contention for a roster spot.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: The Yankees announced that pitcher Colton Brewer will be heading to Japan after being released from the team. The 30-year-old had been purchased from the Rays at the beginning of the 2023 season and appeared in three games before returning to Triple-A. Brewer had a 1.35 ERA and 0.700 WHIP in 15.2 innings at Triple-A Scranton, but he will now join the NPB’s Hanshin Tigers.

