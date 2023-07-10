Yankees 2023 draft pick results tracker and social media guide

The Yankees’ first half might have been a fourth-place drip, but some welcome distractions await fans over the All-Star break. The first came just last night with the beginning of the 2023 Major League Baseball amateur draft. The 30 teams gathered in Seattle to run through the first couple rounds before taking a pause and resuming today with Round 3. The Yankees made Miami high school shortstop George Lombard Jr. their top draft pick and the 26th selection overall.

To help conveniently track all of the Yankees’ draft picks — from the selection process to any known eventual signing news — I’ve assembled this tracker that will be regularly updated throughout July. The players’ names are linked to the Pinstripe Alley stories about their draft selections. If available, I’ve also included their Twitter handles if you have any interest in following them.

Draft pick signing news can be a slow process and team assignments might be even fuzzier, but we’ll do our best to keep you posted. Players have until 11:59 PM ET on August 1st to sign unless they’re college seniors who have already used up their years of eligibility. As always, give us a shout in the comments section of this post if you see any news that needs to be added.

2023 MLB Draft tracker Round Pos. Player School DOB Twitter Slot Value Status/Bonus Round Pos. Player School DOB Twitter Slot Value Status/Bonus 1 (26) SS George Lombard Jr. Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) 6/2/05 @georgelombardjr $3,065,000 3 (97) $692,000 4 (129) $506,800 6 (192) $285,400 7 (222) $224,700 8 (252) $188,000 9 (282) $173,100 10 (312) $164,400 11 (342) N/A 12 (372) N/A 13 (402) N/A 14 (432) N/A 15 (462) N/A 16 (492) N/A 17 (522) N/A 18 (552) N/A 19 (582) N/A 20 (612) N/A

Note 1: Teams are allotted $125,000 per pick for each selection from Rounds 11-20. This doesn’t count toward their total bonus pool, though they are permitted to use any leftover bonus funds to increase their offers beyond $125,000 to these players. Unlike in previous years, there is no $20,000 maximum amount for non-drafted free agents (NDFAs), though bonus money must be used if the signing cost goes over $125,000.

Post-draft updates

Keep an eye on this space for any updates. We will be updating this post with signing info.