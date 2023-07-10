Yankees prospects: More dominance from Drew Thorpe

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs; will make up as doubleheader on August 23rd
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended with score tied 4-4 vs. Reading Fightin Phils in the ninth; will resume prior to the start of the August 15th game in Reading
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4
LF Jasson Domínguez 0-4, K — ends first half at .691 OPS, ouch
C Austin Wells 1-3, 2B
C Mickey Gasper 0-1
3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, BB, 2 K, fielding error
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, HBP
CF Elijah Dunham 3-4, HR, RBI, K
RF Aaron Palensky 0-4, K
DH Josh Breaux 2-4
2B Matt Pita 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, K
Richard Fitts 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, HBP, WP — nice day for 2021 sixth-rounder
Jesús Liranzo 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K
Lisandro Santos 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
BIIIIIG CHEESE #Yankees No. 16 prospect Elijah Dunham goes big fly to put us on the board in the 2nd pic.twitter.com/W6SUWAx57F— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 9, 2023
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 2-0 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 2B, K
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, K
C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 2B, RBI, K, passed ball — double put HV up early
DH Christopher Familia 0-4, 4 K — whifferific
1B Spencer Henson 0-3, 2 K
RF Anthony Garcia 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 K, batter timer violation
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 2 K
CF Grant Richardson 0-3
Drew Thorpe 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K (win) — 2.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP in 14 starts for 2022 second-rounder, brilliant
Jack Neely 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Luis Velasquez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)
Oppo Taco HR for Anthony Garcia!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 9, 2023
2-0 Renegades lead pic.twitter.com/wXXywf2Dqw
That concludes another stellar outing for @drewthorpe2— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 9, 2023
His final line:
7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, and 7 SO pic.twitter.com/GHH5E2zklt
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-1 at Dunedin Blue Jays
2B Jared Serna 0-3, BB, K
3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, BB, CS — first CS in 12 SB attempts
DH Ben Rice 2-3, 2B, BB — doubled off rehabbing Hyun Jin Ryu
C Omar Martinez 3-4, HR, 2 RBI — each of the game’s top two exit velos (104.9, 104.6)
SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB, 2 K, fielding error
CF Daury Arias 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBI
LF Jake Palmer 1-3, RBI, HBP
1B Ronny Rojas 0-4, 3 K
RF Felix Negueis 0-4
Baron Stuart 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, balk (win) — 14 swings and misses
Ocean Gabonia 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K — yet to allow a run in July
Cole Ayers 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off
