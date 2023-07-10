Yankees prospects: More dominance from Drew Thorpe

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs; will make up as doubleheader on August 23rd

Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended with score tied 4-4 vs. Reading Fightin Phils in the ninth; will resume prior to the start of the August 15th game in Reading

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4

LF Jasson Domínguez 0-4, K — ends first half at .691 OPS, ouch

C Austin Wells 1-3, 2B

C Mickey Gasper 0-1

3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, BB, 2 K, fielding error

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-3, HBP

CF Elijah Dunham 3-4, HR, RBI, K

RF Aaron Palensky 0-4, K

DH Josh Breaux 2-4

2B Matt Pita 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, K

Richard Fitts 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, HBP, WP — nice day for 2021 sixth-rounder

Jesús Liranzo 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K

Lisandro Santos 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

BIIIIIG CHEESE #Yankees No. 16 prospect Elijah Dunham goes big fly to put us on the board in the 2nd pic.twitter.com/W6SUWAx57F — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 9, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 2-0 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 2B, K

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, K

C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 2B, RBI, K, passed ball — double put HV up early

DH Christopher Familia 0-4, 4 K — whifferific

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, 2 K

RF Anthony Garcia 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 K, batter timer violation

LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, K

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 2 K

CF Grant Richardson 0-3

Drew Thorpe 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K (win) — 2.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP in 14 starts for 2022 second-rounder, brilliant

Jack Neely 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Luis Velasquez 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)

Oppo Taco HR for Anthony Garcia!

2-0 Renegades lead pic.twitter.com/wXXywf2Dqw — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 9, 2023

That concludes another stellar outing for @drewthorpe2

His final line:

7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, and 7 SO pic.twitter.com/GHH5E2zklt — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 9, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-1 at Dunedin Blue Jays

2B Jared Serna 0-3, BB, K

3B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, BB, CS — first CS in 12 SB attempts

DH Ben Rice 2-3, 2B, BB — doubled off rehabbing Hyun Jin Ryu

C Omar Martinez 3-4, HR, 2 RBI — each of the game’s top two exit velos (104.9, 104.6)

SS Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB, 2 K, fielding error

CF Daury Arias 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBI

LF Jake Palmer 1-3, RBI, HBP

1B Ronny Rojas 0-4, 3 K

RF Felix Negueis 0-4

Baron Stuart 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, balk (win) — 14 swings and misses

Ocean Gabonia 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K — yet to allow a run in July

Cole Ayers 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off