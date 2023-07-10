Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/10/23

Tonight is the Home Run Derby, which to me is an event that’s only gotten better over the years (not to mention a much-appreciated distraction from the abysmal end to the first half of Yankees baseball; the Yankees even fired their hitting coach). The pre-timer format had some memorable highlights (Josh Hamilton launching 50,000 dingers at the Old Yankee Stadium immediately springs to mind), but so many of those rounds took so long. Now, it feels a little more crisp and even more impressive for whoever wins. I’ll be watching.

It’s a bit of an odd day at the site, as Peter will take the Rivalry Roundup, Jake will check in with the 1998 Yankees, and Madison will ask for your first-half mailbag questions. That’s it as far as fully scheduled articles, but it’s also Day 2 of the MLB Draft! (The Yankees made George Lombard Jr. their Round 1 pick last night.) So we’ll be writing up the Yankees’ picks for Round 3-Round 10. It’s a quietly busy day!

Home Run Derby:

Pete Alonso vs. Julio Rodríguez vs. Mookie Betts vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. Luis Robert Jr. vs. Adley Rutschman vs. Adolis García vs. Randy Arozarena

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will win tonight’s Home Run Derby?

2. Who do you wish was doing the Home Run Derby that didn’t sign up?