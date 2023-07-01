New York Yankees @ St. Louis Cardinals: Ian Hamilton vs. Matthew Liberatore

A Friday night downpour led to us getting a double dose of Yankees’ action today in a doubleheader against the Cardinals. The first of those two games did not go ideally, as St. Louis pounded Luis Severino on route to a blowout win. Now, the Yankees will look to bounce back in the second game of the twin bill.

We don’t have a lot of time for a preamble to this one since rain once again ravaged the attempt of baseball. Despite a first pitch time of 2:15pm ET, multiple rain delays meant that the opener didn’t wrap up until 7:46pm ET. Now, they’re supposed to begin Game 2 at 8:30pm ET ... with more rain in the forecast for later.

Manager Aaron Boone had said that the Yankees would go with a bullpen game for the nightcap, and he just announced that the recently-returned Ian Hamilton will get the ball. Expect the slambio specialist to only go an inning or two before turning it over to the rest of his friends in the New York ‘pen. The best arms (save for Josh Donaldson) are well-rested, as only Matt Krook, Albert Abreu, and Nick Ramirez pitched in the opener and obviously no one took the mound yesterday.

As for the Cardinals, they’ll give the start to Matthew Liberatore, who was originally supposed to go on Friday night, before the rainout. The former top-100 prospect hasn’t gotten off to the best starts in the majors so far, with an ERA near 6 in 62 career innings.

Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader, and Jose Trevino are all in the lineup after sitting out the opener. Jake Bauers, Billy McKinney, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Kyle Higashioka will take a seat. Stanton’s actually out in left field with DJ LeMahieu DHing; the latter played first base earlier today, but Anthony Rizzo is back in.

Come join us in the game thread for all of tonight’s action! Let’s hope that they can actually get this nightcap in.

How to watch:

Location: Busch Stadium — St. Louis, MO

First pitch: 8:30 pm ET [originally 7:15 pm ET; blame the rain]

TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video (NYY), Bally Sports Midwest (STL), MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (STL)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

