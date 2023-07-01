Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/1/23

NJ.com | Max Goodman: The Yankees got their offensive mojo back in Oakland, but it came at a cost. Anthony Rizzo was plunked on his elbow in the series finale on Thursday, a common occurrence for the first baseman, and ran the bases before being pulled with the team up big. Rizzo’s X-rays came back negative but Aaron Boone said in the postgame presser that he was day-to-day, and Rizzo wasn’t in the scheduled lineup for the series opener with the Cardinals before weather postponed the game. We’ll see if he makes his way into either half of today’s doubleheader.

Sports Illustrated | Scott Neville: Now that we’re in July, trade season is going to be going into overdrive. The Yankees draw rumor to them regardless of whether they make sense or not, but one thing that the whole league knows is that they could use some outfield help. Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger remain two of the biggest rental bats that could be in pinstripes in a month or so, and based on these recent mock trades that were drawn up from the Athletic I’d lean towards Pederson (of course, the Giants would have to fall out of playoff contention themselves first).

MLB.com | Anne Rogers: Speaking of trade season, the Royals just opened the doors with the first notable deal. Aroldis Chapman is jumping back to a contender after getting dealt to the Texas Rangers for a package consisting of left-hander Cole Ragans and minor league outfielder Roni Cabrera. Chapman signed a one-year deal with Kansas City after seven years in New York, and now the Yankees may have to go against their former closer in the postseason. At least we know the track record he’s got once he’s there.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The Astros have been in a different position than they’re used to, finding themselves playing catchup in the AL West as opposed to dominating it for once. They’ve got a bit more flaws than in previous years and they’re reportedly looking to deal from a position of strength to add elsewhere, and they’ve got a glut of outfielders at the moment. Notably, the Yankees and Astros apparently previously talked about a potential deal for Chas McCormick but nothing came of it — it’s rare to see, sort of like a Yankees-Red Sox trade, but even teams that are directly competing and have a decent amount of hate for each other can talk business.

LHP Carlos Rodón is scheduled to make a rehab start with the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday, July 1, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced today.



The Renegades face the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.… pic.twitter.com/uAUZ2ZqM58 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 30, 2023

Finally, Carlos Rodón is on schedule for his next rehab start today with the High-A Renegades. Considering where he’s at in his rehab and when the Yankees expect him back, this should be his final tune-up before donning the pinstripes for the first time in the regular season.