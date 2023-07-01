New York Yankees @ St. Louis Cardinals: Luis Severino vs. Jack Flaherty

The Yankees’ offense is back like it never left — but it definitely, definitely did for a while. They accomplished their goal twofold in the brief West Coast swing to Oakland, both winning the series and firing up the bats after a cold spell. Several previously struggling Yankees hit their stride in the series, Anthony Volpe most notably among them.

After a dismal 2-1 loss in the opener, hope was running a little low. The worst pitching staff in baseball holding the Yankees to one run felt like rock bottom, and it was. Closing the series with back-to-back games scoring double-digit runs was a sight for sore eyes and bodes well. Billy McKinney was the most productive hitter in the lineup for the last couple of weeks and Jake Bauers has filled in admirably, but nobody else did much, especially the Yankees big boppers. Giancarlo Stanton’s mammoth home run against JP Sears was a good omen, and the Yankees need him to provide power with Aaron Judge on the long-term mend.

The Yankees went almost the entire month of June without scoring double digits in a game and they did it consecutively against the A’s. Shoddy pitching staff aside, the bats needed a get-right series and they got it.

Luis Severino has been inconsistent since returning from the IL, but he’s coming off six scoreless frames in Texas against the best offense in baseball. Sevy is trending in the right direction, and with Carlos Rodón’s return nearing, the rotation is finally getting the reinforcements it needed.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty has given up 12 earned runs in his last 10.2 innings pitched, so unlike Severino, he’s trending in the wrong direction with a somewhat inflated 4.95 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. Pretty much everything is amiss on this Cardinals team and the Yankees have to take advantage. This six-game stretch is a golden opportunity against two subpar teams. The Yankees took care of business in Oakland, and that was great, but they would probably be leaving meat on the bone if they didn’t sweep at least one of these series.

The Yankees now have a 96 wRC+ on the season after the strong showing the last two games in Oakland. The absence of Aaron Judge goes without saying, but that mark is 21st in baseball. No player can bridge that gap. The Yankees are looking way up at the Rays in the standings and offensive rankings and Baltimore. They languish in third place and haven’t gained ground from the steady 10-game hole, while the Orioles sit six back and look like a serious contender. We’re halfway through the marathon, and it’s time to start digging out.

How to watch:

Location: Busch Stadium — St. Louis, MO

First pitch: 2:15 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES Network, FS1

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online Stream: MLB.tv

