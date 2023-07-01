Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/1/23

Rain in St. Louis washed away the Yankees’ night game against the Cardinals yesterday, so they’ll play two today. Doubleheaders are always a bit of a weird affair so all we can do is buckle up and see what happens. Win at least one, and if you can take two—no gimmie on the road, even against a bit of a scuffling team—then all the better.

Today on the site, Matt will run through the Rivalry Roundup for Friday night’s games, Estevão will preview the A’s as a possible trade partner, and Matt will check in with the 1998 Yankees. Later, Peter will run our monthly GM poll, Madison will answer your mailbag questions, and Malachi will analyze surprise bullpen contributor Nick Ramirez.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST (Game 1);

7:15 p.m. EST (Game 2)

TV: YES, Bally Sports Midwest, FS1 (Game 1);

Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports Midwest, MLB Network (out-of-network only) (Game 2)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s your prediction for who will win each end of the doubleheader today?

2. Is there any hope whatsoever for the Cardinals in the middling NL Central, or are they fully cooked?